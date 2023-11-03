Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

