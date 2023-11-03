Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

