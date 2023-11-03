Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

AJX stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Great Ajax has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

