Headlands Technologies LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,815,737. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

CRM stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

