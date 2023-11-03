Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $79,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $405.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $384.03 and a 200 day moving average of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.77.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

