Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

