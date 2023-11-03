Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

