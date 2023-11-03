Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEAK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of PEAK opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $12,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

