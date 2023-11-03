Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $397.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 493,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

