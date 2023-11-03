Hess (NYSE:HES) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $166.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $189.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.