Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

