IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after buying an additional 390,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 314.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Leidos stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

