IFP Advisors Inc Buys 8,205 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 17,837.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Relic were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $337,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,502. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

