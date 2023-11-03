IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $25.41 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

