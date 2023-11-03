IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $277.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.