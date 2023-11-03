IFP Advisors Inc Has $727,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $558.71 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $536.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.72.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

