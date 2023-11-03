IFP Advisors Inc Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of TFC opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
