IFP Advisors Inc Has $741,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

