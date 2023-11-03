IFP Advisors Inc Has $892,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,966 shares of company stock worth $6,899,372. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

