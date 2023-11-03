IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of URI opened at $432.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.31 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

