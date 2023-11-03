IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,107 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

PayPal Stock Up 6.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

