IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 13,539 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 876.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,111,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,570,000 after buying an additional 5,485,867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $13,362,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 118.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 673,213 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $10,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 388,071 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.52 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

