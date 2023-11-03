IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 272 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 211,160 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 176,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

