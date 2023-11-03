IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,191 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 309,550.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 494.0% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 619,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $93.48 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.