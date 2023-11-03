IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $181.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.51. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

