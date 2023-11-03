IFP Advisors Inc Sells 189 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 343.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,307 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.