IFP Advisors Inc Sells 189 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 343.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,307 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
NYSE:BUD opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.