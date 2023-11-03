IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,637 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
