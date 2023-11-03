IFP Advisors Inc Sells 543 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $644.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.78 and a 200 day moving average of $676.03. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

