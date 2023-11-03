IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,670 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

