Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$95.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.13.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$80.46 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

