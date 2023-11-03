Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

