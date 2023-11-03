Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CEO Sells 27,810 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CEO John Cash sold 27,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $45,330.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,839.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on URG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

