Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 241,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSE shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

