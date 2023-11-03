Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inventiva

Inventiva Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Inventiva stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.