Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000.

NYSEARCA FXY opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.30 million, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

