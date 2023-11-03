IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

