iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.