iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $94.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $101.28.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
