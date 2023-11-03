iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 504.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 82,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.