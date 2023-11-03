iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,485,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $89.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

