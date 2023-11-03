iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $264.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $256.33 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

