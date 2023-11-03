Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $7,825,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $281,064.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

