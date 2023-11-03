JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of JKS stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Natixis bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 280.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.