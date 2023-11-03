JMP Securities Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $215.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

