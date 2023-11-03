Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

