JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,400.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,677 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,371. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after buying an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

