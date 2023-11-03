JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.91.

CHGG stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $924.24 million, a PE ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 227,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

