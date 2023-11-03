JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 1,177.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $809.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

