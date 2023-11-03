Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $123.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.