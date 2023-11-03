Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter worth $125,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

