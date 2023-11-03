Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.95 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.